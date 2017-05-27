Amazon.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 107,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 192% compared to the typical volume of 36,799 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.24% on Friday, hitting $995.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,154 shares. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $682.11 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a PE ratio of 187.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $935.00 and a 200-day moving average of $842.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post $6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.45, for a total transaction of $630,101.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,855 shares in the company, valued at $20,553,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.59, for a total transaction of $478,027.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,910 shares of company stock valued at $948,326,337. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 278.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,640,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,050.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 1st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.43.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

