Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 3,509 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Cooper-Standard Holdings worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc alerts:

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,239 shares. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.43. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $902.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post $10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 3,509 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/stevens-capital-management-lp-raises-position-in-cooper-standard-holdings-inc-cps-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPS shares. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Cooper-Standard Holdings from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $100,847.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $252,476.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,196.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,600 shares of company stock worth $40,495,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.