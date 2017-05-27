Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Position Cut by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 102,882 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 32,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855,436 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The firm’s market cap is $12.69 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $788,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,288.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

