Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 62,486 Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,998 shares. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Yum China Holdings from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.48 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.19.

In other news, insider Shella Ng acquired 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $153,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Hsieh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,938. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 134,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,095 and sold 53,484 shares valued at $1,769,615.

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

