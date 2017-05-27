Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 230.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 0.34% on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,180 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The stock’s market cap is $1.55 billion. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/stevens-capital-management-lp-acquires-33591-shares-of-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-updated.html.

Several research firms recently commented on CRZO. Williams Capital began coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In related news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $67,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $51,609.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $365,265.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,830 shares of company stock worth $2,736,072 and have sold 158,678 shares worth $4,472,550. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.