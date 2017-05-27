State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $18.954 Million Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Raymond James Financial worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,439,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 4,545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after buying an additional 615,595 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,437,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,680,000 after buying an additional 489,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 172.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 415,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 262,897 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial Inc. alerts:

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. 535,257 shares of the company traded hands. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $81.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-sells-20151-shares-of-raymond-james-financial-inc-rjf-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Instinet cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Raymond James Financial news, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $493,824.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,452.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.