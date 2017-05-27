Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies Inc alerts:

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 157,217 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.56. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $158.73 and a 52-week high of $218.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-has-5-648-million-stake-in-cooper-companies-inc-coo-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $720,963.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.84, for a total value of $969,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,175. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.