Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 0.82% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 420,445 shares of the company traded hands. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

