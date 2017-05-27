Starfield Resources Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Raymond James Financial Forecasts (SRU)

Starfield Resources Inc (TSE:SRU) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starfield Resources in a research note issued on Thursday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Starfield Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Starfield Resources from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

