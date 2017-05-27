Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.75.

Shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) opened at 31.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

In other Stantec news, Director Carl Frank Clayton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$352,800.00. Also, Director Donald James Lowry purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

