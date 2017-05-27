Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) traded up 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $136.79. 829,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $103.86 and a one year high of $140.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post $7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CEO James M. Loree sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $7,666,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,949,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce H. Beatt sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.17, for a total value of $560,056.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,739.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,101 shares of company stock valued at $13,800,937 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

