Square (SQ) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Square (NYSE:SQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Square (NYSE:SQ) remained flat at $22.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,402,179 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Square has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.35 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $461.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Vetr downgraded Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.22 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $848,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $17,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,221,738 shares of company stock worth $57,148,216. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

