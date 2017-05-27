Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 51 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 824,330 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post $4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

In related news, VP Edmundo Miranda sold 3,131 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $185,950.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

