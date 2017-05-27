Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Earns “Hold” Rating from N+1 Singer

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. They presently have a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 84 ($1.09) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.96) price target on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Spirent Communications Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 103 ($1.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 3.96% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,055 shares. Spirent Communications Plc has a one year low of GBX 72.00 and a one year high of GBX 130.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.81. The stock’s market cap is GBX 761.72 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In other Spirent Communications Plc news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £590.40 ($768.05). Also, insider Alexander Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($103,421.36). In the last quarter, insiders bought 293,905 shares of company stock valued at $32,056,929.

Spirent Communications Plc Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company’s segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance.

