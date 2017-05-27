Speedemissions Inc (SPMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Speedemissions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) traded down 25.7143% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.0026. The company had a trading volume of 71,430 shares. Speedemissions has a one year high of $0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $307746.41.

About Speedemissions

Speedemissions, Inc (Speedemissions) is a test-only emissions testing and safety inspection company in the United States. The Company performs vehicle emissions testing and safety inspections in certain cities, in which vehicle emissions testing is mandated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

