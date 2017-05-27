Sparton Co. (SPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, “SPARTON CORP. ‘s continuing operations are principally in one line of business, the development and manufacture of electronic parts and assemblies. SPARTON CORP.’s products and services include microprocessor-based systems, transducers, printed circuit boards and assemblies, sensors and electronic and electromechanical contract manufacturing for the telecommunications, medical, electronics and other industries. “

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) traded down 2.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 153,682 shares of the company were exchanged. Sparton has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $172.59 million.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.90 million. Sparton had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sparton will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sparton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sparton by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sparton by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sparton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sparton

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

