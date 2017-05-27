Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 3,265,939 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.05. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Southern’s payout ratio is 83.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

In other news, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $109,885.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,891 shares of company stock worth $4,356,816. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

