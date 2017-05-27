Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Share Price

Media coverage about Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franco Nevada Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada Corp from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 347,328 shares. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. Franco Nevada Corp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Franco Nevada Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

