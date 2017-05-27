Viacom (VIAB) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.09

Press coverage about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Viacom from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Viacom from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Viacom from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 4,714,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. Viacom has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viacom will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

