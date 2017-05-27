Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect NeoGenomics (NEO) Share Price

Headlines about NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NeoGenomics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) traded down 2.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,836 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $584.77 million. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $9.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

