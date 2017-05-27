FedEx (FDX) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the shipping service provider an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.26. The stock had a trading volume of 758,026 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $190.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.14. FedEx has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $201.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post $11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 12,899 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,712.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,598 shares of company stock valued at $37,347,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

