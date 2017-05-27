Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Stock Price

News articles about Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Utah Medical Products earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. 20,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $245.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Utah Medical Products will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts.

