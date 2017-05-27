Mosaic (MOS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mosaic earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Get Mosaic Co alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $25.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc lowered their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $20.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,745 shares. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 130.95%.

In other Mosaic news, CFO Richard L. Mack acquired 7,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $175,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 136,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 1,100 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $25,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mosaic (MOS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.16” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-mosaic-mos-share-price-updated.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.