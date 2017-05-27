Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Share Price

Media coverage about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Erie Indemnity Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 28 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erie Indemnity Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) traded down 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,240 shares. Erie Indemnity Company has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity Company had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $399.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity Company will post $4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.

In related news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.24 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Wilburn sold 2,700 shares of Erie Indemnity Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $324,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

