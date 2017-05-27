Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Aaron's (AAN) Stock Price

News articles about Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aaron's earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 55 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Get Aaron's Inc. alerts:

Shares of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 619,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.27. Aaron's has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $844.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.44 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aaron's will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Aaron's’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Aaron's from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Aaron's (AAN) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-aarons-aan-stock-price.html.

In other news, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $186,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,442.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $288,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,750 shares of company stock worth $1,542,268. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.