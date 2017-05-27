Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Independence Holding Company (IHC) Share Price

Media headlines about Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independence Holding Company earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares. The stock has a market cap of $326.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Independence Holding Company has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Independence Holding Company Company Profile

Independence Holding Company (IHC) is a holding company principally engaged in the life and health insurance business. The Company’s segments include Medical Stop-Loss; Fully Insured Health; Group disability, life and DBL; Individual life, annuities and other, and Corporate. The Company is a writer across the nation of excess or stop-loss insurance for self-insured employer groups that desire to manage the risk of large medical claims (Medical Stop-Loss).

