Installed Building Products (IBP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Installed Building Products earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) traded down 0.31% on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,077 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Installed Building Products Inc alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-installed-building-products-ibp-share-price-updated.html.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $252,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $2,915,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,423 shares of company stock worth $12,294,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.