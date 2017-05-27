Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Share Price

News articles about Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rudolph Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rudolph Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 138,085 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Rudolph Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.58 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $84,977.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,136.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $160,488.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,600.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,766. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

