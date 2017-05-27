Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 224,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.15. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.47. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (Volaris Aviation Holding Company) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged in the airline passenger transportation industry. The Company is a law-cost carrier airline. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV offers direct, point-to-point flights.

