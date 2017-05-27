Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Media coverage about Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) traded down 0.641% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.934 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves.

