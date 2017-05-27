Media stories about Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EROC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 28 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EROC) remained flat at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.63.

Get Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. alerts:

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (EROC) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-eagle-rock-energy-partners-l-p-eroc-stock-price.html.

About Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P.

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership engaged in developing and producing oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s interests include operated and non-operated wells located in four oil and gas producing regions: The Mid-Continent region consists of operated and non-operated properties in the Golden Trend field, Cana (Woodford) shale play, Verden field and other fields located in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma, the Mansfield field and other fields in the Arkoma Basin of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and various fields in the Texas Panhandle; The Alabama region includes the Big Escambia Creek, Flomaton and Fanny Church fields located in Escambia County, Alabama; The Permian region contains various fields, including Ward South and Ward-Estes North located in Ward, Pecos and Crane Counties, Texas, and East Texas/South Texas/Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.