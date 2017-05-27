Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect TeleTech Holdings (TTEC) Stock Price

Media coverage about TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TeleTech Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 52 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded up 0.60% on Friday, hitting $41.95. 102,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. TeleTech Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TeleTech Holdings will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shrikant Mehta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $594,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,521.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

TeleTech Holdings Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

