Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Netlist (NLST) Share Price

Headlines about Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Netlist earned a news impact score of -0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Netlist in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) traded up 1.64% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 70,059 shares of the stock traded hands. Netlist has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock’s market cap is $76.49 million.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. Analysts expect that Netlist will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

