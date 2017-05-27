Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Media coverage about Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) has trended very positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solar Senior Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) remained flat at $17.21 during midday trading on Friday. 53,062 shares of the company traded hands. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 52.81%. On average, analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 14,438 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $253,675.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,352.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

