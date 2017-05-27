Social Reality Inc (SRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) traded up 2.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 50,882 shares of the company were exchanged. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands.

