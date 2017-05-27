Smith Moore & CO. Has $304,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 270.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 3.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 1,578,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $323,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

