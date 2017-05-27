Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.12

News stories about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.62 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,595 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, VP Robert John Terry sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $324,140.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $1,859,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,458 shares of company stock worth $9,278,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.12” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/skyworks-solutions-swks-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.