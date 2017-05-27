Skechers USA (SKX) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.30

News coverage about Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Skechers USA earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 27 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Vetr upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) traded up 3.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 2,781,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.30. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 23,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $589,430.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 18,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $487,140.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,802. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

