Simulations Plus (SLP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.62

News stories about Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simulations Plus earned a media sentiment score of 0.62 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) traded up 1.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,256 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,596 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $307,941.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,837,940 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thaddeus Henry Grasela, Jr. sold 37,031 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $430,670.53. Following the sale, the president now owns 426,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,511 shares of company stock worth $1,692,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour.

