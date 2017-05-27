Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,147,988 shares, a decline of 2.8% from the April 13th total of 4,266,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,709 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Michael A. Browne acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,658. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole acquired 42,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $2,652,956.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 604,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,372,142.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,857. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 2,685.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,172,000 after buying an additional 1,848,205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,585,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 342,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Calavo Growers by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,045,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,401,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,004,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 747,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

