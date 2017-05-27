RSA Insurance Group plc’s (RSA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.98) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 633 ($8.23) to GBX 635 ($8.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) price objective (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.42)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.61) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.00).

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) traded down 0.24% on Thursday, reaching GBX 620.00. 2,143,686 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 603.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.41. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.24 billion. RSA Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 425.60 and a one year high of GBX 629.00.

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

