Shore Capital Reaffirms “not rated” Rating for W Resources PLC (WRES)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) traded up 0.000% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.295. The stock had a trading volume of 11,433,175 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.86 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.41. W Resources PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.29 and a 1-year high of GBX 0.66.

About W Resources PLC

W Resources Plc is engaged in the tungsten production, exploration and development through its subsidiaries, which include Iberian Resources Spain SL and Australian Iron Ore Plc. The Company’s segments include Mineral Exploration and Corporate. Its projects include La Parrilla and Regua. The La Parrilla Project area is situated in the Extremadura region of southwest Spain, in the Provinces of Caceres-Badajoz, approximately 310 kilometers southwest of Madrid and over 240 kilometers north of the city of Seville.

