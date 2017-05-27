Shire PLC (SHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.56) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHP. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Shire PLC from GBX 6,500 ($84.56) to GBX 6,200 ($80.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 6,500 ($84.56) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.55) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Shire PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,108.38 ($79.46).

Get Shire PLC alerts:

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded down 1.83% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4651.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,827 shares. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,377.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 42.05 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,635.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,662.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/shire-plc-shp-rating-reiterated-by-citigroup-inc-2-updated-updated.html.

In other Shire PLC news, insider William Burns acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,742 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,449.12 ($8,389.64).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.