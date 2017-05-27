Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC’s (SEPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) traded down 1.87% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78.75. 20,093 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 443.71 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.38. Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 61.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 111.50.

In other Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC news, insider Michael Alexander purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,626.64).

About Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat) is a Nigeria-based company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s segment is the exploration, development and production of oil and gas related projects located in Nigeria. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately six blocks in the Niger Delta, including oil mining lease (OML) 4, OML 38, OML 41, OPL 283, OML 53 and OML 55.

