Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Semtech (SMTC) Stock Price

News headlines about Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Semtech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 65 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded up 1.09% on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 208,153 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Semtech has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $54,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,334.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,206 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

