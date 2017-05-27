SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SEI Investments Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 22 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,988 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. SEI Investments Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. SEI Investments Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. SEI Investments Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments Company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $2,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,986,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,641,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,086,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,961,399.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,521,550. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

