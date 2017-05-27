Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air Corp were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,937,000 after buying an additional 1,817,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,222,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,105,000 after buying an additional 1,524,152 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 28.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,778,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after buying an additional 611,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air Corp alerts:

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded up 0.75% on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,531 shares. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sealed Air Corp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/sealed-air-corp-see-shares-bought-by-commerce-bank-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Sealed Air Corp to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Sealed Air Corp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Sealed Air Corp news, insider Jerome A. Peribere purchased 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,071.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $130,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,523.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.