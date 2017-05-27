Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sealed Air Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Sealed Air Corp alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corp to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Sealed Air Corp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 1,339,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sealed Air Corp had a return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sealed Air Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

In other Sealed Air Corp news, insider Emile Z. Chammas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.09 per share, with a total value of $129,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,637.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome A. Peribere acquired 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,071.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/sealed-air-corp-see-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Sealed Air Corp Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.