Seacor Holdings (CKH) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seacor Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) traded down 0.43% on Friday, hitting $62.45. 92,136 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. Seacor Holdings has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $76.32.

Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $190.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. Seacor Holdings had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CKH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seacor Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,866 shares of Seacor Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $249,627.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,185 shares of company stock valued at $270,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Holdings Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc is engaged in owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. The Company’s segments include Offshore Marine Services, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. The Offshore Marine Services segment operates a fleet of support vessels primarily servicing offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities around the world.

