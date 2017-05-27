Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 248,310 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 248,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,727,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 477,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded down 0.82% on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,237 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.65 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 8.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 248,310 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/scout-investments-inc-purchases-shares-of-248310-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, SVP Christopher John Perry sold 66,516 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,948,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Marchesani sold 20,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,507,017.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,371 shares of company stock valued at $21,434,138. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.